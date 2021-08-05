Lucille Menard Ottenstroer

On Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, Lou, 97, joined her Savior. She passed away at home surrounded in love and prayer by her family. Lou was born Feb. 6, 1924 at her parent’s farm in Dayton, MN. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1942. She met the love of her life, George, when she was 17. They were separated for 3-1/2 years as he served in WWII, and married August 18, 1945. She worked hard outside the home in various roles, including Dehn’s Country Manor and Thermo Serv. Lou felt strongly about serving others through St. Stephen’s Church and other local organizations. Her home was open to all, and she never met a stranger, only friends. George and Lou raised three daughters, but Lou was a mom to many others. She believed that family is not defined by blood, but by love. She was known for her strong faith, quick wit and compassionate spirit. Lou was often in the kitchen making cookies, canning pickles or strawberry jam, or putting on coffee for welcomed visitors. With George, she traveled the country with her humor entertaining the tour bus along the way. In her later years, she treasured time traveling to visit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, George and her five siblings. Lou is survived by her much loved daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Dave Leverentz, Patricia and Dennis Molick, LeAnn and Tom Talbot; grandchildren Nichole and Peter Engblom, Mary and Andy Bacha, Melissa and Alex Watts, Andrew Molick, Megan and James Porter, Perrine and Eric Poirier, Jeff and Jill Talbot; 13 great-grandchildren; special nephew and niece Steve and Jennifer Erickson; other nieces and nephews; many children of her heart. Celebration of Life September 4, 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Anoka. Visitation at 10 a.m. with a lunch following the mass. Arrangements by Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Judes or Wounded Warriors are preferred.
