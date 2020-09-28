LuAnn Ella Barth

LuAnn E. (Nathe) Barth, age 83 of Oak Grove, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Toots (Johnson) and Patty (Bergeleen); daughters, Melanie (Sather) and Marcia (Nathe); grandson, Tyler. Survived by children, Marty (Vicki) Nathe, Mike (Thu) Nathe, Merrilee Nathe, Marlys Nelson, Melissa Ostlund; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a public visitation one hour prior at First Baptist Church of Anoka, 1235 Park St., Anoka. Interment will follow at West Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com

