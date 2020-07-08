Lorraine "Laurie" Marie Cummins

Laurie Cummins passed away peacefully at her home near Grand Rapids, MN on Tuesday, June 30. Born in Winfield, KS on May 10, 1955 to Rodney “Rocky” and Norma “Peg” Schmitt, Laurie attended school in Kansas and Iowa before graduating from Coon Rapids High School in 1973. An outdoor enthusiast, talented artist and excellent cook, Laurie was known for her love of horses, her nature paintings, and her home-made preserves and peanut brittle. She also loved reading and a competitive game of Scrabble. She was a remarkable friend to many. After more than 33 years together, Laurie officially married Paul Cummins in a small ceremony on March 9, 2020. Together, they enjoyed a fulfilling life close to nature – fishing and hunting, as well as tending her gardens, pet dogs and the native birds. Preceded in death by her father, Laurie is survived by her husband, Paul Cummins; mother, Peg Schmitt; children, Luke Turcotte, Shannon Turcotte, Justin (Sara) Turcotte; grandchildren, Ellie, Emma, and Evan Turcotte; siblings, Steve (Cathe) Schmitt, Richard Schmitt, Mary K. (Don) Wittmer, Marty (Craig) Dahlin, Terry (Duane) Jensen; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. A memorial event will be held at a later date.
