Lorraine J. (Hommedahl) Timm, age 73 of Andover, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. Lorraine was born on April 15, 1946 to Melvin and Pearl Hommedahl in Minneapolis. She was a brilliant woman, who was an English professor at the Colorado Springs Campus of the University of Colorado and worked on behalf of the founder of Focus on the Family, Dr. James Dobson. She was a spiritual role model, who was full of grace and selflessness. She was known as the storyteller of the family, and always had wonderful treats baked for anyone to enjoy. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her son, Adam; and sisters, Mildred Erlanson and Carmen Burnett. She is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Timothy; children, Jason (Jennifer), Ben (Crystal), Sarah (Nicholas); grandchildren, Gunnar, Brandon (Natalie), Hunter, Gwenyth, Elias, Xander, Madalyn, Olivia, Kjersti, and Thorbjorn; brother-in-law, Llewellyn Erlanson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Constance Free Church, 16150 Crosstown Boulevard NW, Andover. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church (9-10 a.m.). Interment will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Wanamingo Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wanamingo, MN, followed by a Memorial Gathering at 4:30 p.m. at Wanamingo Lutheran Church, 130 3rd Street W., Wanamingo, MN. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover, (763) 767-7373, www.thurston-deshaw.com.
Lorraine J. Timm
Service information
Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Constance Free Church
16150 Crosstown Blvd. NW
Andover, MN 55304
16150 Crosstown Blvd. NW
Andover, MN 55304
Dec 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
10:00AM
10:00AM
Constance Free Church
16150 Crosstown Blvd. NW
Andover, MN 55304
16150 Crosstown Blvd. NW
Andover, MN 55304
