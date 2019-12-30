Lois J. McArdle (Schulte), age 88 of Anoka, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019. Lois enjoyed living her life to fullest and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Rodney. Survived by her son, Kevin (DeeAnn); grandsons, Riley, Dillon (Megan); great-grandson, Miles. Private Family Services. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com.
Lois Jean McArdle
