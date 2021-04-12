Lois J. Eickhoff passed away April 9, 2021. Survived by parents, Aloys and Marion; siblings, David (Margaret), Karen (Wayne) Neis, Joyce, and Doris; and her dearly loved nieces and nephews. Lois had a great talent for cross-stitch and quilting as well as a great love for sports, especially tennis. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Anoka.
