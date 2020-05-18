Lisa M. Torell

Lisa Marie Torell, 49, of Braham died tragically on Friday, May 15, 2020, the result of an automobile accident near Wyoming, MN. She was born January 10, 1971 in Cambridge, MN to Russell and Mary (Woods) Torell. Lisa grew up in Bethel, she attended Cambridge High School, class of 1989. She lived for a time on Coon Lake and Cambridge and settled in Braham where she raised three daughters. She worked at the Cambridge Dairy Queen and also as a personal care attendant in group homes. She was currently working for the Rush City Bakery. Lisa enjoyed scrapbooking, watching Hallmark Movies and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Mary Torell; grandparents Rex Woods, Verona Casper, Guy Torell and Martha Carlson. Lisa is survived by her daughters Jessica Sjolie of Rush City, Rebecca Stone (Dameon) of Rush City, Madison Stone of Braham; their father Rick Stone of Bethel; four grandchildren Lillian and Ellieana Sjolie, Abigail and Scarlette Young; siblings Richard Torell of North Dakota, Brenda (Steven) Fylling of North Dakota, Scott (Tina) Torell of Braham; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
