Linda "Lin" Mathieu Schmidt passed away December 28, 2019.
She graduated from Edina Morningside High School in 1966. She went on to attend Luther College from 1966 to 1968 before she married her husband of nearly 50 years, Julian Stephen "Steve" Schmidt. Lin graduated from Augsburg College in 1971 with a degree in elementary education.
Lin is preceded in death by her husband Steve, her parents Richard "Bud" Mathieu and Marj Mathieu, and her brother Charlie Mathieu.
She is survived by her daughters Julia Schmidt and Stephanie Johnson (Dan Johnson); grandchildren Frankie Kuehn, Anders Johnson, and Olin Johnson; brothers Tom Mathieu (Jane Mathieu) and Rick Mathieu (Kris Mathieu); as well as loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Lin made friends everywhere she went, drawing people in with her distinctive laugh. She put her people skills to good use co-founding Lyric Arts Theater in Anoka, MN where she served as Executive Director and Music Director for countless shows from 1995 until she retired. Her daughters had the honor of performing with their mom at Lyric Arts. They loved watching Lin simultaneously play the piano and "head conduct" the pit orchestra and performers. She also served as vice president of the Anoka Opera company from 1976-1995, and president of the Anoka Rotary Club, Anoka Community Concert Association, and the Twin Cities Opera Guild.
Lin loved opera (especially Puccini) and could frequently be found with Pavarotti serenading her, a dog on her lap, and a knitting project close by. She was a voracious reader and card player especially at the family cabin in Lutsen when Steve was out catching walleye for dinner. She loved her family and friends fiercely and laughed freely. She is dearly missed.
Because of the pandemic, her memorial service was postponed until people could safely gather. We will hold a memorial service at First Congregational Church in Anoka on Sunday, June 12th at 2pm. A reception will follow at the Two Rivers Peninsula Point Park in Anoka. Please bring a lawn chair to the reception as there is limited seating. In case of rain, the reception will take place in the First Congregational Church basement.
