Leo Melbert Redmann of Anoka, MN, born April 9, 1923, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 96. Leo is preceded in death by Evelyn, his loving wife of 70 years. He is survived by brother Dean (Viola); sister Carol (Mervin); sons Gary (Georgene), Tom (Jan), and John (Cheryl) and daughters Nancy and Debra (Jim). He had 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Leo was a proud Army veteran of World War II, a successful business owner in Anoka, an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He loved spending time with friends and family at their lake home near Brainerd and spent retirement in Sun City, AZ. A private Fort Snelling burial is planned, and at this time, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family is concerned about the health and safety of friends and relatives, so a funeral has not been scheduled. The family requests no flowers be sent. If you wish to send a memorial, it can be sent directly to the American Legion Post #102, 400 Main Street W., Anoka, MN 55303 or ACDC Food Shelf, 2615 9th Ave N., Anoka, MN 55303. Sympathy cards may be mailed to N5136 Resort Lane, Irma, WI. 54442, c/o John Redmann.
