Leo John Croteau

Leo J. Croteau, age 96 of Champlin, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 surrounded by his family. Leo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and dog lover. He was born October 1, 1924 in Elk River to Frank and Melvina Croteau. Leo was a long- time employee of National Bushing Parts in Anoka as an auto machinist. Leo was a proud member of the US NAVY during WWII, serving on the US LST 446 in the Pacific. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, woodworking and spending time with family. He will be deeply missed by his children, Stephen (Dawn) Croteau, Michael (Darlene) Croteau, Janice (Tim) Nouis, Teresa (Jim) Hazeman, Robert (Sue Thieling) Croteau; grandchildren, Justin and Ashley Croteau, Melissa, Laura (Matt) Lopez-Croteau, Kevin, and Katelyn Croteau, Sarah and Leah Nouis, Joe (Kristin) Hazeman, Jenna (Tony) Rush; eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marjorie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St., Anoka. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. (Rosary at 7:30 p.m.) Monday, March 29, 2021 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 thurston-lindberg.com
