Leo Irvin Hays passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 74.
Preceded in death by parents Orella and Enoch Hays of Anoka, and Sisters Barbara and Audrey. Leo was one of seven siblings Jimmy (Jeanene), Audrey (Darrell), Nina (Dale), Lee (Mary), Ira (Ann) and Mary (John).
Leo graduated from Anoka in 1967, served in the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1968-1970. He was a strong supporter of fellow veterans. Leo lived for many years in Princeton as a manager at Crystal Cabinets. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, cribbage as well as watching the Vikings and Twins.
He is survived by many who will miss him dearly including his children Greg, Monica and Marcus, his daughter in-law Jessyca, along with grandkids Cooper, Izabel and Dawson, and Stepson Jason.
Leo was known for his quick humor, contagious laugh and friendly demeanor.
A celebration of life will be held summer of 2023 for family and friends.
