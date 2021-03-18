Lenore Cranston Johnson, 91, of Anoka, MN, born in Grey Eagle Township, Todd County, MN on July 25, 1929, died in Anoka, MN on March 14, 2021. Farmer’s daughter, high school valedictorian, Macalester College, University of Minnesota class of 1951. Observed and studied the new kindergartens in the United Kingdom during the summer of 1951 before taking a position at Champlin Elementary School. Married Robert Bruce Johnson of Anoka in 1952. Interrupted teaching career to raise her own children, returning to Franklin Elementary School in 1970, and completing her career there. A wise and gentle guide, she was very likely the first teacher to engage the minds of hundreds of young, tender-hearted and willing students. A devoted and loving wife and mother, she was a long time member of the Anoka Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her infant daughter Sarah Ann and her husband Robert. Survived by sons Douglas (Maureen) and Richard, daughter Jane (Jos Donders); granddaughters Nicole, Lydia, Corinne and Megan, grandson Avery; great-grandsons Finn, Rumi, Rishi and Ryden and great-granddaughters Una, Rosemary, Frances and Beatrice. Reserved, attentive and brave, she was an inspiration to all those who came into contact with her. Memory eternal!
