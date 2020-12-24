Laverne “Dolly” Marie Thompson, age 91, of Ramsey, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Dolly was born July 18, 1929 in Minneapolis. Dolly is preceded in death by her loving husband Dave. Dolly is survived by her children, Bruce (Lyn) Thompson, Kay Thompson, and Tim (Lynn) Thompson; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many extended relatives and friends. A Celebration of Dolly’s Life will be held in the spring. Please keep the Thompson family in your thoughts and prayers - your continued love and support is appreciated. The Thompson family would like to thank the memory care nurses at Stoney River for their dedication and loving care they showed to Dolly. Gearhart Coon Rapids 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
