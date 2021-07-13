Lauraine Blaska

Lauraine G. Blaska, age 101 of Anoka, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; son, Duane; granddaughter, Vicky Burke; grandsons, Mark and David Blaska; son-in-law, Patrick Ward; and nine siblings. Lauraine is survived by her daughter, Myrna Ward of Anoka and son, Gaylon Blaska of Wahkon; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Allina Hospice as well as generous neighbors for their loving care for their dear mother, Lauraine. Memorial service will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Ave., Anoka. Lauraine will be greatly missed by all. www.Washburn-McReavy.com, Coon Rapids Chapel, 763-767-1000
