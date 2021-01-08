Larry "Tuffy" Welch

Larry Welch, 56, of Andover passed away on January 5, 2021, with family by his side. His journey began on March 31, 1964 in Wadena, MN. After growing up in Wadena, he married his wife Julie on June 10, 1989 and they settled together in Andover, MN, to raise their family and build their life together Larry had a passion for the outdoors and hunting. He loved spending time with family, friends and his dogs He will be remembered for his one-liners and Larry-isms. He was loved by all and his death has left a hole in our hearts, but he has been reunited with his father and is now hunting in heaven. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Larry, Sr. In addition to his wife Julie, Larry is lovingly remembered by his children Hunter (Kelsey) and Alexis (Cody), his mom Karen (Dale) and siblings: Tammy (Tom), Ann (Todd), James (Treacy), Mike and Terry. Larry is also survived by his parents-in-law, Gary and Barbara Gauldin; sister-in-law Tacie, and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Julie, Hunter and Alexis are grateful to their family and friends for their support during his battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you perform an act of kindness or make a donation to your favorite charity in Larry’s memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
