Larry E. Graham of Anoka, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the age of 83. Larry was born on November 7, 1937 in Chokio, Minnesota to Verle and Fern (Miller) Graham. Larry was a mechanic who owned and operated Graham’s Skelly and Graham’s of Anoka for fifty years. Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley Graham, of over 63 years; daughters, Barbara (Douglas) Nystrom and Karen Graham (Angie Hollis); and son, Michael Graham (James Stolz); granddaughters, Laura (Colin) Summers and Nicole Nystrom (Eric Bly); great-grandchildren, Jack, Graham, and Hazel. Larry is also survived by brothers and sisters, Rosie Zentner, Earl Graham, June Hessel, Roy Graham and Charlotte Erikson; sisters and brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his first-born child, infant sister Janette, brother Alan Graham, and sister Muriel Kolling. A private service for the immediately family was held at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka. The family plans to hold a celebration of Larry’s life, including tree planting ceremony, for relatives and friends at Tom’s Lake Farm this summer.
