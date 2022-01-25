Lawrence Sherman Hille, age 84 of Fridley, Minnesota, and most recently of Trouvaille Memory Care in Excelsior, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Meredith Helene Hille, age 82 of Fridley, Minnesota, and most recently of Trouvaille Memory Care Suites, passed away on November 14, 2020.
Larry was born on September 30, 1937, to Laura and Soren Hille of Spicer, Minnesota. Larry grew up in Spicer and attended Spicer High School. He graduated from Spicer High School as valedictorian in 1955, and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota in 1960 as an Electrical Engineer. Larry was accomplished wood craftsman, and enjoyed many challenging projects. Larry loved his family, friends and church.
Meredith was born to Helmer and Mathilda Maurseth of Northwood, North Dakota on July 12, 1938. Meredith attended school in Northwood, North Dakota. After graduating, she moved to the Minneapolis, Minnesota. She worked at Lutheran Brotherhood in Minneapolis, and during that time she met Larry Hille. Meredith loved being a grandma and shopping galore.
Larry and Meredith were married on September 24, 1960 at Bethania Lutheran Church in Northwood, North Dakota. They made their home in Fridley, Minnesota and were blessed with three children.
Larry and Meredith are survived by their son and two daughters, Todd and Chris Hille, Lisa (Hille) and Ryan Sweeney, Pamela (Hille) and Brian Streich; 11 grandchildren, Cole, Riley, Caleb, Tatum, Andrea, Nathan, Joel, Ben, James, Maria, and Aaron; Larry's sister, Elizabeth "Tootsie" (Jim) VanDeReit; Meredith's sister, Annette Ulberg and Meredith's brother, David Maurseth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.
They were preceded in death by Larry's parents, Laura and Soren Hille; Meredith's parents, Helmer and Matilda Maurseth; and a brother-in-law, Thor Gene.
They loved their Savior and are resting in Heaven.
Visitation for Larry and Meredith Hille held 1:00pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 6180 MN HWY 65 NE, Fridley MN 55432. Funeral service held at 2:30pm with luncheon at 3:30pm.
