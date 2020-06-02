Kristine Etta (Miller) Kay of Wildwood, FL and Lakeville, MN died on May 10, 2020 at her home in Florida. Kristine (aka Kris, Krissy, and Beef), was born on December 28, 1954, to Mr. and Mrs. Sidney (Patricia Studer) of Lakeville, MN. The twin birth of Kristine and Kathleen took place in the old Miller’s Hospital. Kris was the younger twin by nine minutes and was constantly reminded of that fact by Kathy. Kris is preceded in death by her husband Robert Kay of Anoka and Wildwood, FL and her parents. Kris is survived by her five siblings: Jeanne Nash, Gregory J. (Louise) Miller, and Anne L. (Michael) Giles all of Lakeville, Kathy H. (Geno) of Rosemount, and Margaret (Pege) Miller of Minneapolis and Herbster, WI. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, one great great niece, one great great nephew, and her stepchildren Kelli, Chad and Brian Kay. A special thank you to Sammi Smith, Kris’s niece and godchild who drove her to and from Florida and Minnesota. Kris graduated from Lakeville High School and received her Bachelors of Science in Wildlife Biology from Winona State. She continued on to get her Masters and was working on her Doctorate at the time of her death. Kris led a varied and exciting life from researching Big Foot in Oregon with her Siberian Husky Tasha, to researching the wolves on Isle Royale with Dave Mech, to working with the DNR at the Carlos Avery Game Farm, to working for Anoka County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff, to working with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control. Kris loved walking through swamps. A private memorial service to celebrate this unique and much-loved sister will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
