Kermit "Kerm" A. Irwin

Kermit A. Irwin, age 97, passed away January 6, 2021 of natural causes. He was a long-time resident of the St. Francis/Isanti area. He is survived by one sister Joyce Williams, two children Don (Poppy) Irwin and Patricia Swanson, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Irma Irwin and seven brothers and sisters. Kerm served in the US Navy during World War II as an Aviation Machinist. He retired from Federal Cartridge in Anoka in 1982 as the Experimental Department Supervisor. Kerm enjoyed life in rural Isanti County and the many friends who came to share the hospitality provided by both Kermit and Irma. A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at Oak Grove Cemetery.
