Kenneth R. Landborg

Kenneth Landborg, age 82, passed away with his family by his side on February 7, 2020 in Cave Creek, AZ. He was the second oldest of four children born to Melvin and Victoria (Strecker) Landborg on January 11, 1938. He grew up in Ham Lake, attended and graduated from Anoka High School in 1955. Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 – 1959. He traveled to Japan, Okinawa and the Philippines. He enjoyed playing competitive sports in the Marines, especially football. He returned home to Ham Lake where he met and married Lois (Mickelson), his wife of 58 years. Ken was a bricklayer by trade and resided in Ham Lake for 37 years, where they enjoyed their family and many activities. Ken loved sports; he helped coach baseball and hockey over the years. He loved to fish and garden, he could grow anything. In 1981, Ken and his wife started their own business, Crosstown Masonry, Inc. He enjoyed the employees plus many business acquaintances. There were trips that made all his hard work worthwhile, 1980 Winter Olympics, trips to Mexico, Cruises to the Caribbean, family house boat trip on Crane Lake, viewing Alaska by cruising and by motorhome with family, skiing in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado along with many hunting and fishing trips. Ken and Lois wintered in Cave Creek, AZ for 22 years, where Ken loved the sunshine and his rose garden. Ken was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018, we were blessed to have him in fair health for these last couple years. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald (Jackie), Phillip (Marcia) and Dennis. Remaining to celebrate his life are his wife Lois and their four children, Tim (Magda), Tammy (Bruce) Braastad, Jeff (Heidi) and Jason (Lynn); 10 wonderful grandchildren and six adorable great-grandchildren; a special aunt, uncle, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Bethel, MN. Burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in East Bethel. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. If desired, memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org.). Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
19001 Jackson Street N.E.
East Bethel, MN 55001
Feb 21
Memorial Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
19001 Jackson Street N.E.
East Bethel, MN 55001
