Kenneth Lee Stone, 68, of East Bethel, MN, went to shake Jesus’s hand and to share some stories on May 18, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1952 to Gerry and Floyd Stone in Fargo, ND. Ken was a most devoted and loving husband, son, brother, father, stepdad, uncle, Papa and friend. He is survived by his wife, Sandra OHotto; daughter, Angie (Thu) Le; son, Will (Angel) Stone; stepdaughters, Kimberly (Dan) Morris, Kari (Nate) McGhee; granddaughter, Lucy Le; grandson, Ben Le; step-granddaughters, Brynley McGhee, Paige Morris, Auryn McGhee; mother, Gerry Uhde; sisters, Linda (John) Coccia, Cheryl Blake; brother, Charles (Lorelei) Stone; sister, Anne (Vincent) Platt and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken had the natural talent and personality to make friends no matter the situation. He was a man of many words and stories. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, May 31st at Thurston-Deshaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover, MN 55304. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. and will be limited to family. Due to Covid restrictions, there is a limit of 50 people inside of the funeral home at any given time; however, there are outside speakers in the front of the building and in the rear patio if you wish to hear the service. Also, the service will be live streamed using this link, http://perkinsmediagroup.com/stone. Following the service, we will be gathering at Hidden Haven Restaurant, 20520 Polk Street NE, East Bethel, MN. We will be serving Ken’s favorite dessert, Cherry Pie. Please join us to share stories and memories that you have of Ken. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-421-0220 www.thurston-deshaw.com
