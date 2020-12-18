Kendall Leroy Benson, of Anoka, passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born May 3, 1933 in Mora, Minnesota to parents Alfred and Gladys Benson. Ken graduated from Anoka High School in 1951 and after joined the United States Air Force, in which he served during the Korean War. He attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill and graduated with a B.S. degree in accounting. Ken went on to become a Certified Public Accountant and opened his own accounting firm in Anoka, which he ran for over 40 years. In 1959, Ken married his wife Patricia and they had two children. Their daughter Polly and her husband Richard live in Florida. Patricia has been living with them during the coronavirus pandemic. Their son James and his wife Kari live in Stillwater with their three sons, Jack, Andrew and Sam. Ken’s older brother Keith and his older sisters, Kathlyn and Karol, have all previously passed away. Ken was an avid reader, amateur historian, international traveler, dog lover, car enthusiast, and Gopher football fan. He and Pat made several trips to Europe over the years and visited countless historical sites in the United States as well. Due to covid restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for the spring. Memorials can be made to Allina Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
