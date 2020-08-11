Keeden Decker, loving Son, grandson & nephew, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 10, 2020. Keeden was in the 6th grade at St. Francis Middle School and he loved his community. It was important to him to live life to the fullest and give back when he could. He was a lifelong patient of Gillette Childrens Healthcare. Survived by mother, Alissa Campbell; grandparents, Leon & Stacey Smith; aunt, Kelsey Campbell; uncle, Kyler Smith. A celebration of Keeden’s life 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gillette Childrens Specialty Healthcare.

