Kathryn A. Dahl, 87, went to be home with her Lord. Kathryn joins her husband, Darwin, and her daughter-in-law, Toni, in heaven. Kathryn is survived by her brother, Kenneth; sons, Brian and Darwin II (Margie); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. A life celebration will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one half hour prior to the celebration.
