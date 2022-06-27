Kathleen "Kathy" Gilleen

Kathleen "Kathy" Ann (Wollum) Gilleen was born May 23, 1942 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Robert and Dorothy (Elliason) Wollum. She spent her first years in Red Top and Anoka, Minnesota. The family then moved to Coon Rapids, where Kathy grew up and attended school. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1960.
Kathy raised her two children, Jon and Mary in Ham Lake. She was a homemaker for many years, and later went back to school at Anoka Technical College, graduating with her Associate's Degree in 2000. Following this, she worked for several years as a medical transcriptionist. Kathy was also a guest columnist for the Mille Lacs Messenger for several years. She resided in Coon Rapids from 1998 until her passing on June 16, 2022.
Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, infant sister, infant son, Karl Einar Gilleen, and special family members and friends.
She is survived by her children Jon (Julie) Gilleen, Mary (Shawn) Martin; grandsons Isak, Nathan and Joseph Martin and Tyler Gilleen; brothers Robert (Diane) Wollum and Gerald (Sharon) Wollum; several nieces and nephews; as well as close family and friends.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff at Autumn Glen Senior Living. They provided compassionate and loving care to Kathy as she went through the difficult journey of Alzheimer's Disease. The family would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the gentle, compassionate care she received from them in the last two weeks she was with us.
A private funeral was held at an earlier date, with burial following, at Eleanor Foster Cemetery in Cove, MN.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Kathy's memory.
