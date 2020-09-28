Kathie "Kat" C. Runyon

Kathie “Kat” Runyon, 68, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on September 18, 2020 at her home of 24 years. She was born in 1952, the third child of five, to Melloy and Viola Larson. Kathie married the love of her life, Wendell Runyon, in 1971 and had two daughters. She enjoyed gardening, camping, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Kathie was a successful business owner of “Kat’s Den of Antiquities” and “Kat’s Custom Upholstery.” She is survived by daughters Alyssa and Amber; grandchildren Christine, Parker, Arthur, and Desiree; and sister Faye. Preceded in death by husband Wendell, parents Melloy and Viola, brothers Ron and Dan, and sister Rosalind. A celebration of life will be held on October 3rd, 11-2, at Akin Riverside Park,1721 River Ave., Anoka, MN.
