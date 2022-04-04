Judy Mae Bush

Judy Bush, 77, passed away peacefully at Edgewood Vista in Baxter on April 1, 2022.
Services will take place 11:00 AM on Monday April 11, 2022, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd, with a visitation one hour prior. A lunch will be provided following. Burial will be at the Baxter City Cemetery.
Judy was born on May 12, 1944, in Minneapolis to Gordon and Amanda (Grams) Ekstrum. She married William Bush on June 19, 1959. They were long-time residents of Anoka/Andover and after retiring, moved to the Brainerd Lakes Area.
Judy was a charter member of the Andover Fire Department Rescue Unit. She volunteered with the Anoka Band Parents and at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd. She enjoyed doing crafts and spent several years as a snowbird in Arizona. Judy worked as a Health Para at Champlin Elementary School. She was a great cook and was a proud mother and homemaker. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her children Terry (Karen) Bush, Anita (Tim) Whichello, and Sandra (Dave) Beyer; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill who passed away on December 25, 2021, parents, brother Gordon Ekstrum Jr., sister Marlene Graber; and nephew Daniel Ekstrum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
