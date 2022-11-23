Judith A. Scharber-Sigmund, age 78, of Sarona, WI passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home.
Judith Ann was born June 25, 1944, in Spooner, WI, the daughter of Keith and Ruby (Sutter) Lewis. She was raised in Spooner and graduated from high school there in 1962. Judy moved to Minneapolis, MN where she started training to become a nurse but then changed her direction and became a records technician. Judy began work for Abbott Northwestern Hospital and then went to work for Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus. Judy was joined in marriage to Richard Scharber and together they lived in Blaine, MN. Judy continued to work as a records technician and would work in this field for over thirty years. Richard and Judy were looking to move to Spooner, WI when Richard passed away in 1988. Judy purchased a cabin in Spooner in 1989 and made Spooner her home in 1995. On April 22, 1995, Judy was joined in marriage to Allen G. Sigmund in Spooner.
Judy enjoyed knitting and would often knit scarves for those in need. She attended the Wesleyan Church in Spooner, WI and was apart of its knitting group.
Judy is survived by her husband, Allen; two sons, Michael (Mika) Scharber of Mill Valley, CA, Jonathan Kristal Scharber of NE Minneapolis, MN; three step children, John (Heather) Sigmund of Sioux City, IA, William Sigmund of Sarona, WI, Misty Frasco of Sidney, NE; three grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; one sister, Linda (Jim Sigmund) Sheldon; one brother, Ronald (Peggy) Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service celebrating Judy's life held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Spooner Wesleyan Church with Pastor Ron Gormong officiating. Time of gathering for family and friends held from 1:00 to 2:00 on Thursday at the church. Interment in the Greendale Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.