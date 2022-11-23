Judith A. Scharber-Sigmund

Judith A. Scharber-Sigmund, age 78, of Sarona, WI passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home.

Judith Ann was born June 25, 1944, in Spooner, WI, the daughter of Keith and Ruby (Sutter) Lewis. She was raised in Spooner and graduated from high school there in 1962. Judy moved to Minneapolis, MN where she started training to become a nurse but then changed her direction and became a records technician. Judy began work for Abbott Northwestern Hospital and then went to work for Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus. Judy was joined in marriage to Richard Scharber and together they lived in Blaine, MN. Judy continued to work as a records technician and would work in this field for over thirty years. Richard and Judy were looking to move to Spooner, WI when Richard passed away in 1988. Judy purchased a cabin in Spooner in 1989 and made Spooner her home in 1995. On April 22, 1995, Judy was joined in marriage to Allen G. Sigmund in Spooner.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.