Joyce Swanson

Joyce Margaret Swanson (née; Soley), 89 of Anoka, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021.
Joyce lived her entire life in Anoka County and thoroughly enjoyed everyone she met. She worked for the State of Minnesota for 32 years at the Anoka State Hospital. After retiring, she became a bus driver and para for First Student for many years.
Joyce was always excited to play the piano with husband Bob playing the banjo. Other entertainments were the Harley Davidson ElectraGlide motorcycles where they toured most of MN, WI, MI, SD and visited Sturgis many times. They also enjoyed weekends on their Chris Craft boat moored on the St Croix River.
Preceded in death by husband of 38 years, Robert Swanson; son, Bruce Swanson; niece, Kim Johnson; parents, Ralph and Margaret Soley; in-laws, Edwin and Belle Swanson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Costello; nephew, Dan Costello and great niece, Jean Marie Costello.
Survived by daughter, Janyce Clausen; grandson, Christian Swanson; sister, Diane Jedlinski (Ronald) of Naples, FL; niece, Kris Manetas (James) of Swan River, MN; nephew, Jack Costello (Connie) of Sauk Centre, MN and many more loving relatives and friends.
Memorial service Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 Fourth Ave. So., Anoka. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Internment spring 2022. Luncheon to follow at Greenhaven, 2800 Greenhaven Road, Anoka, MN.
