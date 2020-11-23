Joyce L. (Swanson) Nielsen, age 87 of Coon Rapids, passed away on November 20, 2020. She is survived by loving husband of 67 years, Arthur; sons, Kenneth and Keith; grandson, Justin; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service for Joyce will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather again. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

