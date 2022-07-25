Joyce, age 88, of Nowthen, formerly of Coon Rapids, died June 12, 2022.
She was born November 3, 1933 on a farm in Dawson, MN, to Luther and Viola Femrite.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frank, and her daughter Ann.
She is survived by her children Steve (Kathy), Daniel (Mary), David (Carolyn Boben), Theresa (Tim) Gedig, Mary, Amy and Andrew (Kelly); grandchildren Scotty, Karli, Matthew, Katie, Eric, Hannah, Maija, Nick, Danny, Maddie, Francis, Christopher, Elizabeth and great-granddaughters Emmalynn, Athena, Ryn, Robin and Fae.
She was an amazing, feisty woman and life-long feminist. After having to leave nursing school because she got married, she returned years later and finished her R.N. degree, all while raising eight children.
She enjoyed gardening and became a Master Gardener after retiring. An avid reader, she always had a book by her bedside and the newspaper on her kitchen table. She loved watching anything on PBS and the Minnesota Timberwolves, usually while eating gummy bears.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Open House for both Joyce and her husband Frank, who passed away at the beginning of Covid. It will be Sunday, August 14th, from 1-4 PM at the Riverwind Community Bldg., 2701 Northdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, Minnesota 55433. Condolences may be shared at www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com. Memorials can be sent to the St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD, information at www.stjo.org.
