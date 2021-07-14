Joseph D. Sharpe, age 69 of Cedar, MN, was born June 22, 1952 and passed away on July 11, 2021. Preceded in death by parents and sister. Survived by wife, Dawn; children, Cassandra and Jacob; two brothers; one sister; mother-in-law; brother and sister-in-laws; nephews and nieces. Private Family Service Only. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka, 763-421-0220.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.