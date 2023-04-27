Jonathan “Chicken” Anderson, age 33, of Blaine, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Jonathan was born May 11, 1989 in Cambridge, Minnesota, the son of David and Cheryl (Whittet) Anderson. He graduated from St. Francis High School, Class of 2007. Following high school, he studied at Anoka Ramsey Community College before beginning his career as a machinist at Ultra Industries where he was deeply respected. Jonathan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Stacy Gluheisen on August 7, 2021 in Stacy, Minnesota.
To sum up 33 years in a few words is impossible, Jonathan was a devoted husband, step-dad, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He loved his family and friends! He was at peace in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved playing softball and back in the day was a pretty decent athlete who excelled at football, baseball and wrestling. Jonathan loved cooking and many would say that through creating meals for others he was able to show those around him just how much they meant to him.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Whittet, Agnes Karius.
He will be deeply missed by those whom his life impacted including his beloved wife, Stacy; step-daughter, Brooklyn; four-legged best bud, Huckleberry; parents, David and Cheryl; siblings, Amanda Anderson, Naomi (Rick) Bittner, Sarah (Gabriel Bosquez) Anderson; grandparents, Clarence and Myrtle Anderson; many other family and close friends.
Funeral Services held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson Street NE, East Bethel. Visitation held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Anderson Family.
