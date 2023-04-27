Jonathan “Chicken” Anderson, age 33, of Blaine, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Jonathan was born May 11, 1989 in Cambridge, Minnesota, the son of David and Cheryl (Whittet) Anderson. He graduated from St. Francis High School, Class of 2007. Following high school, he studied at Anoka Ramsey Community College before beginning his career as a machinist at Ultra Industries where he was deeply respected. Jonathan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Stacy Gluheisen on August 7, 2021 in Stacy, Minnesota.

