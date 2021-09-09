Our beloved John Matthew Carey, born May 4, 1968, in Breckenridge, MN, left us on August 29, 2020. A year later, we still mourn his loss and write what we were unable to immediately following his unexpected passing. John was a loving husband and father and cherished his time with his wife Susan and daughter Grace. He is also survived by his parents, James and Patricia, and siblings Paul and Jesse. John was an aspiring doctor from a young age, easily winning the 5th-grade science fair for his work on the human body and took a keen interest in helping people with their general wellness as a young adult. He was a graduate of Anoka Senior High and from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. In 2000, John received his Doctorate from Rush University in Chicago. He went on to do his residency in Phoenix, AZ, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and spent his career as a radiologist in Pinetop, AZ, where colleagues, staff, and patients cherished him. He took a deep interest in his work, having saved and improved countless lives. He was an exceptional athlete, winning the State Wrestling Championship at 13, and receiving a D1 college soccer scholarship. John was lightning fast as a young man. He was a force on a mountain bike and one of the strongest skiers on any mountain until the very end. In addition, he enjoyed playing golf, watching football, and the occasional hunt. John was also an exceptional gardener, chef and overall foody with an affinity for the finer things in life. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. John lived life to the fullest with a carefree attitude and a charming, pleasant demeanor. With a twinkle in his eye and an infectious smile and laugh, he endeared us all and graced us with his presence. To know John Carey was to love him. “Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” Khalil Gibran To send condolences, please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
