John "Jack" Robert Berry, Jr.

On September 18, 2020, John “Jack” Berry passed away at the age of 72. John was born in Cherokee, IA on June 8, 1948. John lived in Cambridge, MN, but called Mille Lacs Lake his home. He grew up at the family owned Fischer Haven Resort on Lake Mille Lacs where he was a guide at the age of 12. He was an acclaimed tournament fisherman in the Minnesota circuit since his youth. John was an avid motorcycle rider, prized bird house architect, and the person who would go the extra mile to help you and we know he will be missed by many. John was proud of his service to our country in the Navy and was an active veteran as a member of the American Legion. His passions were deep with his outdoors enthusiasm towards fishing and hunting, but it was family and friends where he shined. He was not shy with his devotion or his vociferous nature for his children, grandchildren, and friends. John was a loved brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his mother Avis Berry; sisters Sally Moore, Corrinne Schunk and brother Jim Berry (Theresa); children Jennifer (Berry) Gustafson (Bryan Highet), Brian Berry (Amanda), and Brent Berry. John had four grandchildren Cameron, Parker, Blake, and Grace. Prior to John being called by our heavenly father, he was preceded in death by his father John Robert, Sr., sister Lori O’Neil, and sister Kathleen Hultgren. John’s family was large and broad as he considered his dear friends family and we all will carry his memory in our hearts. A Celebration of John “Jack” Berry’s life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2555 Lakeshore Blvd., Wahkon, MN from 1 to 5 p.m. Memorial donations in John’s name can be made to the K9’s for Warriors located at Connecting Service Dogs With Military Veterans -- K9s For Warriors.
