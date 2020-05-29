John Henry Rex age 91 passed away March 27, 2020 at Advantara in Billings, Montana. John Henry Rex was born January 9, 1929 to John and Frances Rex in Sioux Falls SD. Shortly after his birth the family settled in Northern Minnesota to start the family farm. At the age of 22 John joined the United States Army and fought in the Korean War serving his 2 years. John returned to Northern Minnesota where he met Donna Mae Bates, they were married July 4th, 1953. Their love story lasted 66 years. John was a skilled certified welder making this his career for 30 years. John also had the honor to weld on the Bicentennial train. In 1987 John and Donna took on a new role as Stageline Pizza owner in Helena, Montana for 10 years. After selling the business in 1997 they moved to Mile City, Montana to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. John enjoyed camping and fishing at Fishtrap KOA with his family, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed wood working and sharing his creations with the family. John is preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, brothers Herman, Franklin and Harvey, and grandchildren Melissa and Cooper. John is survived by his children; John (Debra) Rex, Larry (Nancy) Rex, Dan (Teri) Rex, Tricia (John) Warmbrod. Grandchildren; John, Charlie, Mindy, Jessy, Caley, Janna, Aaron, Ryan, Logan, Kaitlan and Ethan. Great grandchildren; Paysha, Vann, Cole, Courtney, Delaney, William and Liam. Great Great grandchildren; Braylin and Brantley. And sister Katherine Willey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing. We can have 50 people in the building for visitation at one time, and a maximum of 50 people for a funeral service. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/stevensonandsons/. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials go to the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s research in John’s honor.
