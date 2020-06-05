Joel L. Marsh

Joel L. Marsh, age 85 of Deerwood, formerly of Coon Rapids, died on April 21, 2020 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Service of Remembrance at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Pine River. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.

