Joel D. Strate

Joel Donn Strate of Zimmerman, formerly of Blaine and California died Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 60 years old. He was born on June 29, 1959 to parents Donn Strate and Olive (Nelson) Strate. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dennis Strate; adopted brother (cousin) Michael Strate. He is survived by wife, Sharon Lee; stepdaughter, Lee Garretson; grandson, Matthew Price; brothers, Roger (Janelle), Alan, Doug, Peter; sisters, Karen (Dennis) Veenkant and Kris Strate (Nadeem) Khan; his cat Weezee and many other family members and friends. Private inurnment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Condolences and memorials can be sent to: Strate Memorial, P.O. Box 135, Zimmerman, MN 55398.

