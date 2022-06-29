Joan Lois Odden (Nelson), age 89, of Coon Rapids, left this life June 26, 2022.
Loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan married Jared Odden in 1953 and they built their life together in Coon Rapids, Martin Lake, and Mesa, AZ. Joan was extremely outgoing and collected many friends throughout her life. She held her master's in high school counseling and worked as a counselor at Anoka Senior High.
Joan had a zest for life and had many creative pursuits. She had a lifelong love of fishing.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jared and sister, Clarice Granz.
She is survived by sister, Laverne Svitak; children, Mark, Jon (Linda) and Dean (Candy); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service Monday, July 11th at 2PM, with visitation one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 South 4th Ave., Anoka with a reception to follow. Livestreamed service available at https://youtu.be/U9urxhlotxo
