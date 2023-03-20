Joan was born in the small town of Tony, Wisconsin on April 4, 1930, the second of six kids. Her early years during the Great Depression left a lasting impression on her. These were tough times but Joan was blessed to be born into a warm, loving farm family where a good sense of humor seemed to be a part of their genetic makeup. Tragedy struck when she was nine. Joan's mother died suddenly leaving Joan and her older brother, Bob, to help raise four younger siblings. Throughout her life, Joan often shared humorous tales of the adventures and mishaps that can only happen when kids are left to fend for themselves. Her father was busy trying to run the farm and the Tony Tavern. How any of them survived and grew up to become productive adults is a miracle. But somehow they did.

In high school, she met a boy from the next town four miles from Tony heading west on Highway 8. They became inseparable until he went to the Twin Cities to attend college. But the bond was strong. They stayed together until Joan graduated from high school, married and three babies soon followed with a fourth a decade later. With the birth of their second son, they moved to a ramshackle, rundown old house on the shore of Lake Netta in what is now the City of Ham Lake. This was a home remodeling project that lasted half a century and was never completed but it was always "home" for Joan. Even after she moved to a senior apartment, Joan would often spend lazy days at the old Lake Netta house surrounded by her things and steeped in her memories.

