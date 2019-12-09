Jenelle Sanders, age 22, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a six-year-long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home in Otsego, Minnesota with her family nearby. Jenelle was born November 15, 1997, in Minneapolis, MN, to Mark and Jill Sanders. Jenelle loved to dance. She enjoyed many dance seasons, dancing with her sister, Marie, and father, Mark. Jenelle graduated from Rogers High School. After graduation, she attended Anoka-Ramsey Community College with a focus on Nursing. She was only a few credits short of graduating with her Associate of Arts degree. Jenelle is survived by her parents, Mark and Jill Sanders; her sister, Marie Sanders; grandparents, Jerry and Shirley Sanders, Kenneth and Kathy Vogel as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her grandmother Gloria Ann Vogel. Jenelle’s Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rockwoods Bar and Grill, 9100 Quaday Ave. NE, Otsego from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special thanks to the staff at Children’s Hospital who were like family. Memorials may be sent to Children’s Minnesota via check and mailed to Children’s Minnesota Foundation, 5901 Lincoln Drive, Edina, MN 55436 or made online at www.childrenmn.org/give.
Jenelle Marae Sanders
To plant a tree in memory of Jenelle Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.