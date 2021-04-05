Jeanne E. (Paulson) Hanson, age 92 of Cedar, Minnesota, formerly of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on April 3, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Oliver (died 1997); daughter, Karen; parents, Fred and Gladys Paulson; brothers, Leland and Raymond and his wife Ruth Paulson; sister, Lone Barney and her husband John. Survived by her children, Steve (Ellen) Hanson, Patricia Schmidtke, Valerie (Bruce) Melberg, Phillip (Winnie) Hanson, David (Jeanne) Hanson, Caroline (David) Buda, Mark (Sarah) Hanson; sister-in-law, Myrna Paulson; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Jeanne retired from Federal Cartridge Company in Anoka in 1988. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover. Funeral Services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover, 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
