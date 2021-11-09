Jeanne DeVee Omundson of Holiday Island, Arkansas was born April 6, 1936, in Dickinson, North Dakota to Patrick and Florence (DuBois) Corbett. She graduated in 1960 from the University of Montana in Missoula. Jeanne passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the age of 85.
Jeanne was a founding member of the Meals on Wheels organization helping seniors and others in need of daily nutritional assistance in Anoka as well as the surrounding area in North Suburban Minneapolis.
A lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, she was also active in the ECW (Episcopal Church Women) for 34 years at Trinity Episcopal Church in Anoka, Minnesota, and for the past 18 years at St. James in Eureka Springs. Jeanne and her husband, Don, have been active members of the Order of the Eastern Star (Masonic) Celestia Chapter #81 in Cassville, Missouri, and prior to that in Martha Chapter #132, Anoka.
Jeanne was a hostess (flight attendant) for Braniff Airways prior to her marriage. Her closest friend, Dayle Bright, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, dates back to their Braniff days.
Jeanne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Bert Omundson; sons Patrick Omundson of Shreveport, Louisiana and Dale Omundson and wife Sandra of Blaine, Minnesota; granddaughter Veronica Omundson; as well as many friends at St. James and the Bluff neighborhood in Holiday Island.
Additional survivors included various cousins. Among her closest friends were the following cousins: Michelle DuBois Petersen of Fairfield, Virginia, Terryl O'Brien of Seattle, Washington, and Lorna Walsh who lives in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England. Lorna and Jeanne have been lifelong close friends who thought of each other as "the sister that they didn't have," both growing up as "only children." They visited each other in both England and Minnesota through the years. An additional surviving cousin is Rodney Schumacher of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick E. and Florence I. Corbett.
Funeral service November 11 (Veterans Day) at 2:00 at St. James Episcopal Church in Eureka Springs with Father David Angus officiating. Visitation held the hour before the service. Interment at Mandan Union Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Highway 62E, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com @Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2021.
