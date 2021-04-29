Jeanette May Kemp

Jeanette Kemp, age 89 of Anoka, passed away on April 23, 2021. Jeanette and Bill owned Kemps Superette in Anoka for 30 years. Preceded in death by husband, Bill; and daughter, Anita Kemp. She will be deeply missed by children, Mike (Debbie) Kemp, Patti (Gary) Kemp, Sally Folkestad, Lynn Cronk, Billy Kemp, and Eric (Michele) Kemp; grandchildren, Brandon Cronk, Jesse, Kyle, Tyler, Karly, Alec, and Ryan Kemp, and Sam and Molly Folkestad; great-grandchildren, Bryce Forthmiller, Madison, Lydia, Brooklyn, and Sophia Cronk, and Caleb Kemp; and beloved dog, Pjoikin. A memorial gathering for Jeanette will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel (1827 Coon Rapids Blvd NW) from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions and for the safety of all guests, please RSVP to attend this event. Go to Washburn-McReavy.com, search for Jeanette’s obituary, and follow RSVP instructions. A private memorial service will follow the gathering. A livestream of the service can be accessed at 2:30 p.m. on May 6 at www.Washburn-McReavy.com by searching Jeanette’s name and selecting the photo/videos tab. A public reception will be held at the Anoka Legion at 3:30 p.m. on May 6 (400 Main St., Anoka). Interment Brunswick Lutheran Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com, Coon Rapids Chapel, 763-767-1000
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.