Jean Elizabeth Goff, age 81, of New Ulm passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Jean was born on March 3, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Charles and Edna (Peach) Sower. After finishing her nursing degree at Hamline University, she married Richard Goff on September 7, 1961 at Anoka Baptist Church in Anoka, MN. God blessed Jean and Richard with two children, Deb and Rick and five grandchildren here on earth. Jean loved her Lord, her family, and her music. For several years, she volunteered at the New Ulm Christian School, teaching health classes and organizing the school library. Jean also taught piano lessons for over 40 years and was an active member of the Minnesota Music Teachers Association. After her own children were out of the home, she returned to college and earned a music degree from Martin Luther College. Jean was active in her local church, First Baptist Church of New Ulm. Her ministries there included playing piano, organizing the music schedule, refreshing the pulpit floral displays, and teaching a children’s Sunday School class. Jean is survived by her husband, Richard Goff of New Ulm; children Deb (Andrew) Hudson of Janesville, WI and Rick (Jodi) Goff of New Ulm; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hudson, Jason (Rachael) Hudson, Seth Hudson, Ethan Goff, and Alexandra Goff. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, several dear aunts and uncles, and one grandchild. Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home, 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com.
