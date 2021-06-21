Jason James Waldowski of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2021. Jason was born on February 20, 1973 to Gene Waldowski and Lois Waldowski (Beyer). He attended Anoka High School participating in Track and Cross Country. He enjoyed running and continued to run for most of his life. He graduated from St. Cloud State College with a degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Political Science. While at St. Cloud State College, he was a member of the Student Government. He worked as an accountant with several businesses in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. He recently got his “dream job” at Best Jets International. He enjoyed his profession but found his calling participating in activities outside of work. After high school, he joined the Ramsey Police Reserve (formerly Anoka) and continued this until his death. At one time, he thought of becoming a police officer. He enjoyed photography and covered the U.S. College Hockey Online games having many of his photographs published on their forum. He joined the Anoka Arena Board; he was a Track and Field non-parent volunteer for the Andover Athletic Association; and was a member of the Anoka Athletic Club—Alumni Sports of Anoka High School. Probably his favorite and proudest moments began when he joined the District 10 hockey board. In 2017, he became Team Manager for the U 14 Green Giants Girls Hockey Team. His beloved Green Giants went to Nationals three times, winning the National Championship in 2018 and a second-place finish in overtime this year. He was currently getting ready for the next season when he passed away. All of his players loved him and had their favorite nick-names for him—Waldo, Waldini, and the Worm Master, a dance he had apparently perfected. He was known as the “best dressed” manager and biggest advocate and fan for each and every girl in the D10 and Green Giants. He also enjoyed genealogy and was once a member of Polish Genealogy Society of Minnesota. He spent a good amount of time researching his family tree and enjoyed learning about his past. He was a good friend to many who remember him as a fun, loyal friend who was always available to help anyone with anything. Jason is survived by his father, Gene Waldowski; aunts, uncles and many cousins on the Beyer, Waldowski and Glisky sides of his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Waldowski. Jason was admired and loved by all who knew him. He will be missed. Visitation will be June 28, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thurston Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka, MN. Funeral Services will be held June 29, 2021 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka, MN. Memorials are preferred to the District 10 Hockey Association. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com
