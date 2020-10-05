Jason Albert Smith

Jason Smith, age 43, of Ramsey passed away on September 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Jason was well known for his joyful spirit, thankful heart, and charisma. He had many interests and held several degrees. Jason was also a registered scuba diver, an accomplished gardener, extremely handy, and could fix just about anything. However, his main love was music. He was a devout Christian and a majority of his compositions were Christ centered. Jason is survived by his father and mother Dennis and Sheryl Smith; fiancé Sherry Niesen; brothers, Gregory (Shelly) Peterson and Jeremy (Stephanie) Smith; sister, Stephanie McCartney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, friends, friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on October 10 at Trott Brook Gospel Hall, 17301 Nowthen Boulevard, Ramsey, MN 55303. Memorials preferred to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.
