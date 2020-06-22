Janice Marie Neuschwander (Grewe) of Dayton, Minnesota, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Janice was born on March 26, 1936 in Bartlett, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Jim whom she was married to for 64 years. Janice is survived by daughter Cheryl (John), son Mark (Becky), brother Ron, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jan was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother whose family and friends meant everything to her. She loved to do needlework, gardening, playing cards, dancing with Jim, and cooking. Janice was a longtime member and volunteer of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Anoka, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Anoka, Minnesota.
