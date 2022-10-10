Jane Elizabeth Shiek

Jane E. Shiek, age 68 of Ramsey, passed away on October 5, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marian Crawford.
Survived by her husband of 48 years, Kevin; children, Brian (Shelly), Ben (Tiffany), Devin; grandchildren, Greyson, Katelynn, Jackson, Atley, Aekley; father, Edward Crawford; siblings, Patrick (Jeanne) Crawford, Kathleen (Mark) Bernick, MaryEllen (Gerald) Keymer, Paul (Kim) Crawford; along with many other loving family and friends.
Jane was looking forward to traveling around the country now that she retired. We will miss her dearly.
Visitation held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 5-8 PM at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St. Anoka. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ruby's Rainbow or a charity of your choice.
