James P. Johnson, age 75 of Anoka, died April 16, 2021 at Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids. James P. Johnson was born December 14, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Robert and Charlotte (Phillips) Johnson. He graduated from Anoka High School and went on to receive his BA from Macalester College. On June 8, 1969, Jim married the love of his life, Sharon Onstad. Jim and Sharon went on to make their home together in Anoka, where they raised their three children, Tim, Mark, and Jennifer. Jim’s career began in law enforcement, working as a police officer, FBI agent, and BCA agent. He loved working in law enforcement, but ultimately switched careers to be able to spend more time with his family. He worked as a private investigator and accountant before going to work for ECM Publishers. His career was cut short after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1999. Jim’s favorite place to be was the family cabin on Pelican Lake. He loved spending time with his children there, loved fishing there, and was always finding things to fix. His love of fishing carried through to the end of his life, often being found fishing down by the river near his home in St. Francis. Jim also enjoyed woodworking and enjoyed making things for the house or his children. He loved baking and his chocolate chip cookies were legendary. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sharon; three children, Tim (Kim) Johnson, Mark (Kris) Johnson, Jennifer (Jason) Sonterre; three siblings, Robert (Donna Stuart) Johnson, Steve (Laurie) Johnson, Kim Voller; eight grandchildren, Josh, Annie, Ethan, Aly, Mady, Charlotte, Mia and John; and by other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Sanford “Sandy” Johnson. Memorial service 12 p.m. Monday, May 3rd at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Avenue NW, Isanti. Visitation one hour prior at church. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
